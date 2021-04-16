  1. Region
Bildung : Noch Plätze frei beim Girl’s Day an der Uni Trier

Trier Einen Tag lang das Studium an der Universität Trier ausprobieren. Beim bundesweiten Berufsorientierungstag für Mädchen wird genau das möglich. Gemeinsam mit Lehrenden aus den Studienfächern Mathematik, Umweltwissenschaften und Informatik bietet das Ada-Lovelace-Projekt am Donnerstag, 22. April, einen digitalen Schnupperstudientag an.

Beim Schnupperstudium Informatik sind noch Plätze frei. Das Programm ist für Schülerinnen ab der siebten Klasse geeignet. Studentinnen geben Einblicke in ihren Studienalltag und beantworten in persönlichen Gesprächen oder im Chat alle Fragen zum Studium. Außerdem wird in einer Vorlesung erklärt, warum Algorithmen faszinierend sind.

Wirtschaftsinformatikstudentin Ariana Demiri begleitet den Schnupperstudientag als Mentorin. „Wir zeigen Schülerinnen, wie sie mit Wissen aus der Informatik und einem coolen Kartentrick ihre Freunde und Familie zum Staunen bringen.“ Außerdem üben die Mädchen, wie sie einen eigenen Verschlüsselungscode entwickeln, damit sie ihren Freunden geheime Botschaften schicken können. „Die Schülerinnen werden verblüfft sein, was sie mit Wissen aus der Informatik alles machen können“, sagt die Studentin der Uni Trier.

Das rheinland-pfälzische Ada-Lovelace-Projekt wird durch das Ministerium für Familie, Frauen, Jugend, Integration und Verbraucherschutz und das Ministerium für Wissenschaft, Weiterbildung und Kultur sowie dem Europäischen Sozialfonds gefördert. 

Anmeldung unter https://ada-lovelace.de/alp-veranstaltung/studentin-fuer
-einen-tag-schnupperstudium
-informatikwissenschaften/