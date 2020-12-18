18. Dezember 2020 um 18:49 Uhr
Gottesdienst
:
Soli-Gottesdienst mit Melanie Telle über Marias Mut
Trier (red) Um Solidarität mit Kulturschaffenden auszudrücken, feiert die Pfarrei St. Matthias den Gottesdienst am Samstag, 19. Dezember um 17 Uhr mit einem Beitrag der Künstlerin Melanie Telle.
Telle wird Bob Snooks „Teenie-Maria“ auf Marias Mut hin inszenieren. Als Schauspielerin wird Yvonne Braschke zu sehen sein.
Den Kerngedanken ihrer Inszenierung fasst Melanie Telle folgendermaßen zusammen:
„Man muss sich mal vorstellen, welche Skandalgeschichte im Evangelium erzählt wird. Ein junges Mädchen, heute sagt man Teenagerin, ist schwanger und trifft die Entscheidung Gottes Kind auszutragen. Doch welche Ausgrenzung hätte Maria erfahren müssen, wenn Josef sie nicht unterstützt und ihre Eltern nicht hinter ihr gestanden hätten.“
Um sich noch mehr mit der Aufführung auseinanderzusetzen, kann eine Vorbesprechung im Internet unter http://sredna-herzjesu.de/melanie-ueber-maria-wenn-mut-brutale-hoffnung-im-leben-bedeutet/#more-10973 gefunden werden.
Aufgrund des harten Lockdowns reduziert die Pfarrei St. Matthias ihre Gottesdienste. Damit ändern sich auch die Termine für den Soli-Gottesdienst mit Kulturschaffenden:
Samstag, 9. Januar, 17 Uhr mit Evelyn Czesla and Friends (Gesang) und Samstag, 16. Januar 2021 mit Bernd & Doris Diedrich (Orgel/Gesang).