27. November 2020 um 16:27 Uhr
Kolumne
:
Läuft bei mir
– und zwar an
Olala Josef! Du atmest so schwer. Macht meine Nähe Dich etwa wieder so wuschig wie einst im Frühling? – Schön wär’s ja (für sie), aber die Frage, die mir meine Gattin Bärbel unlängst beim gemeinschaftlichen Flanieren durch die Sim stellte, hat eine ganz andere Ursache.
Mein Mund-Nasen-Schutz erschwert mir das Ein- und Ausatmen. Und als ob das nicht schon betrüblich genug wäre, läuft meine Brille bei den winterlichen Temperaturen andauernd an. Klar, das hat auch Vorteile. Viele Leute, die mir über den Weg laufen und die ich nicht sehen will, die sehe ich nicht. Und falls ich sie doch sehe und so tue, als wäre das nicht der Fall, dann kann ich immer alles auf meine angelaufenen Brillengläser schieben.
Was ich defintiv nicht in freier Wildbahn sehen will, sind Leute ohne Maske. Oder solche, die ihre völlig falsch tragen. In solchen Fällen wird mir immer wieder klar, warum Verhütung so oft schiefläuft. Viel Freude habe ich hingegen daran zuzusehen, wie mein Nachbar Hanni einem neuen Trendsport frönt: zurücklaufen und vergessene Maske holen. Tut ihm ganz gut.
Seit Anfang November hat er schon zwei Kilo abgenommen und überlegt sich nun, beim nächsten Stadtlauf mitzumachen. Ich weiß übrigens mittlerweile, wie ich das Anlaufen verhindern kann: Erst Maske und dann die Brille aufsetzen und darauf achten, dass die Maske eng unter dem Brillengestell aufliegt und somit weniger Atemluft nach oben entweichen kann.
Das mach ich aber nicht immer. Denn ich will immer noch selbst entscheiden, wenn ich sehe oder nicht. Prost