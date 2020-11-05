5. November 2020 um 17:01 Uhr
Adventskalender
:
Akustischer Adventskalender
Trier Die Bistumsmitarbeiter der Tonpost haben sich 24 Mal was einfallen lassen.
(red) Jeden Tag nur „Last Christmas“ hören? Eine abwechslungsreiche Alternative zu den Weihnachtshits im Radio bietet die Trierische Tonpost im Bistum Trier mit ihrem „Klingenden Adventskalender 2020“.
Hinter den 24 akustischen Türchen verbirgt sich nicht nur Musik, sondern es finden sich dort auch schöne Gedichte und findige Rezepte, kleine Geschichten, Gebete und sogar ein Weihnachtshörspiel.
Der spezielle Kalender wird seit mehr als vier Jahrzehnten in jedem Jahr von haupt- und ehrenamtlichen Mitarbeitern der Tonpost produziert.
Speziell auf die Bedürfnisse von Blinden und Sehbehinderten ausgerichtet, ist der Adventskalender als Daisy-MP3-CD oder auf vier Musik-CDs erhältlich; ab diesem Jahr ist er darüber hinaus für registrierte Nutzer der Tonpost-App als Download verfügbar.
Für Blinde und Sehbehinderte ist der Klingende Adventskalender kostenlos; die Abonnenten des Hörmagazins „Trierische Tonpost“ erhalten ihn automatisch.
Bestellungen können aufgegeben werden per E-Mail an tonpost@bistum-trier.de oder per Telefonnumer 0651/7105-430.