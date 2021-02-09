9. Februar 2021 um 15:21 Uhr
Unfall
:
Zug streift zwei Menschen, die bei Trier-Pfalzel an Gleisen unterwegs sind
Foto: TV/Friedemann Vetter
Bei einem Zugunfall sind am Samstag in Trier-Pfalzel zwei Menschen verletzt worden. Sie waren an den Gleisen unterwegs, obwohl das streng verboten ist.
Am Samstagabend kam es auf der Bahnstrecke Wittlich - Trier am Haltepunkt Trier-Pfalzel zu einem Unfall.
Ob wohl eine Schnellbremsung eingeleitet wurde, streifte der Zug zwei 41- und 48-jährige Männer, die unmittelbar an den Gleisen entlang liefen, bei der Einfahrt in den Haltepunkt. Dabei wurden beide jeweils an der linken Schulter und am linken Arm verletzt und nach notärztlicher Versorgung vor Ort ins Krankenhaus Trier-Ehrang eingeliefert. Da ein Alkohol- oder Drogenkonsum nicht ausgeschlossen werden konnte, wurde bei beiden Beteiligten eine Blutentnahme angeordnet.
Die Reisenden im Zug wurden nicht verletzt. Die betroffene Triebfahrzeugführerin stand unter Schock, wurde abgelöst und ärztlich versorgt. Die Bahnstrecke war in beide Richtungen eine Stunde gesperrt; es kam zu erheblichen Zugverspätungen und Teilausfällen.
Am Einsatz beteiligt waren Streifen der Bundes- und Landespolizei, Berufsfeuerwehr Trier, Notarzt- und Rettungswagen.
Die Ermittlungen hinsichtlich des genauen Unfallherganges führt die Bundespolizei Trier.
Züge - eine unterschätzte Gefahr: In diesem Zusammenhang weist die Bundespolizei darauf hin, dass ein unbefugtes Betreten der Gleise zu lebensgefährlichen Verletzungen bis hin zum Tode führen kann. Wichtige Hinweise hierzu sind auf der Homepage der Bundespolizei unter
www.bundespolizei.de nachzulesen.