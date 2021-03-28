28. März 2021 um 14:46 Uhr
Corona
:
Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter
ARCHIV - 08.02.2021, Bayern, München: Eine Frau hält am Flughafen München in einem Covid-19 Testcenter die Probe von einem Rachenabstrich in den Händen. (zu dpa: "Generelle Einreise-Testpflicht soll ab Sonntag gelten") Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk
Vulkaneifelkreis Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat am Sonntag 19 weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 innerhalb von 24 Stunden gemeldet. Dabei handelt es sich um einen neuen Einzelfall und in den übrigen 18 Fällen um konvertierte enge Kontaktpersonen der Kategorie I zu bereits positiv getesteten Personen.
Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel erhöht sich somit auf insgesamt 1596 Personen.
Aus der häuslichen Isolation/Quarantäne konnten nach den Richtlinien des Robert-Koch-Institutes als genesen bislang insgesamt 1399 Personen entlassen werden.
Stand heute, Sonntag, 11 Uhr sind aktuell 140 Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel akut an Covid-19 erkrankt. Davon befinden sich derzeit sieben Personen in stationärer Behandlung. Seit Beginn der Pandemie gibt es bisher 57 Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus zu beklagen.
Insgesamt gab es im Landkreis Vulkaneifel in den vergangenen sieben Tagen 76 bestätigte Neuinfektionen. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz (Fälle der letzten sieben Tage pro100.000 Einwohner) im Landkreis Vulkaneifel steigt von 120,4 auf 125,4.
Zum bisherigen Stand der Impfungen: Wie das Landesimpfzentrum Vulkaneifel in Hillesheim mitteilt, wurden bis einschließlich gestern, Samtag, insgesamt 9202 impfwillige Personen gegen Covid-19 geimpft. Dies entspricht 15,1 Prozent der Bevölkerung des Landkreises Vulkaneifel. Davon haben bereits 4646 (7,6 Prozent) Personen die notwendige zweite Impfung erhalten, so dass bisher insgesamt 13 828 Impfdosen im Landkreis Vulkaneifel verimpft worden sind.