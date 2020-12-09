9. Dezember 2020 um 13:47 Uhr
Umwelt
:
In Meisburg kann man ab sofort mit Energie tanken
Schnelles E-Auto-Laden nun auch in Meisburg möglich.
Foto: TV/Autohaus Neuerburg
Meisburg Es muss nicht immer Benzin sein: Das Autohaus Neuerburg in Meisburg stellt seinen Kunden eine Ladesäule zur Verfügung.
E-Mobilität ist ein großes Thema, allerdings lässt die erforderliche Infrastruktur noch zu wünschen übrig, gerade im ländlichen Raum.
Beim Autohaus Neuerburg in Meisburg ist nun eine Kombi-Ladesäule an den Start gegangen, ausgestattet mit einem Wechselstrom- und einem Gleichstrom-Schnell-Ladeanschluss.
„Mit dem schnellen Anschluss ist ein E-Golf schon in 45 Minuten voll aufgeladen“, erzählt Fred Neuerburg. Er bietet „schnelles Laden wie an einer Autobahntankstelle“ im Drof an, auch mit Blick darauf, dass die „nächsten Schnell-Ladesäulen erst in Daun oder Bitburg zu finden sind.“
Tanken kann man derzeit mit einer Karte, die man im Autohaus erhält. Aber schon im Frühjahr soll alles voll digital laufen: Kunden können dann rund um die Uhr mit eigenen Charging-Karten oder übers Smartphone per App zahlen.
„Hier sind wir bislang von Seiten des Telekommunikationsdienstleisters noch nicht so ausgestattet, wie man es sich im Jahr 2020 auch für die Eifel erwarten dürfte, aber das kommt jetzt“, merkt der Unternehmer an. Förderung vom Bund gab es für die Ladesäule nicht. „Der Antrag wurde abgelehnt, weil man von Seiten der BAV (Bundesanstalt für Verwaltungsdienstleistungen) unser Projekt für die Region als nicht fördernswert bewertet hat“, kritisiert Neuerburg.
„Vieles in unserer Gesellschaft und Wirtschaft funktioniert nur daher so gut, weil ambitionierte Handwerker die Dinge anpacken anstatt darauf zu warten, bis andere mal soweit sind“, weiß auch Dirk Kleis, Geschäftsführer der Kfz-Innung Daun-Prüm, zu der auch Fred Neuerburg gehört.
Die Kfz-Innung hatte bereits 2019 mit der Elektroinnung Westeifel eine Kooperation geschlossen, um Verbrauchern bedarfsgerechte Ladelösungen für E-Mobilität anzubieten. Beteiligt an dem Projekt in Meisburg war der Elektroinnungsbetrieb Johann Energie aus Darscheid.