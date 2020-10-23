  1. Region
Das Konzert des Quintetts "Legno Amato" in Daun war ein voller Erfolg

Konzert : „Legno Amato“ begeistert Zuschauer

Auftritt von Legno Amato in Daun. Foto: TV/Gabi Bauer

Daun Die Musikgruppe „Legno Amato“ ließ ihr „geliebtes Holz“ erklingen, und 87 Zuhörer im unter Corona-Bedingungen voll besetzten Forum in Daun waren angetan.

Die Musikerinnen und Musiker des Quintetts kommen alle aus dem Eifel/Mosel-Raum und waren vor fünf Jahren schon einmal zu Gast beim Lions Club Daun: Lilia Hägele, Violine, Lisa Henn, Viola, Thomas Lichter, Violoncello, Gerda Koppelkamm-Martini, Querflöte, und Alexander Kaul, Oboe.

Bei diesem Konzert wirkte das Ensemble noch mehr als damals wie aus einem Guss, das Zusammenspiel war perfekt und mühelos, der Zusammenklang warm und ausgewogen.

Vorgetragen wurden Werke von Ludwig van Beethoven, Edward Elgar, Ignaz Pleyel, Johann Christian Bach, Benjamin Britten, Louis Massoneau und Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. „Guten Abend, gut´ Nacht“ als Zugabe stimmte das Publikum auf das Ende des Abends ein, und der „Sandmann“ schickte alle fröhlich nach Hause.