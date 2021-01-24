  1. Region
  2. Vulkaneifel

Ein weiterer Toter und acht Neuinfektionen im Landkreis Vulkaneifel

Pandemie : Corona: 86-Jähriger in Dauner Seniorenheim gestorben

Foto: dpa Foto: picture alliance/dpa/BELGA/Virginie Lefour/dpa

Daun (red)  Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit Samstag acht weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 gemeldet. Und es bestätigt einen  weiteren Todesfall in Zusammenhang mit Corona.

Dabei handelt es sich um einen 86-jährigen Bewohner des Seniorenhauses Regina Protmann in Daun. „Der Familie gilt unser aufrichtiges Mitgefühl“, heißt es in der Mitteilung.

Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel erhöht sich laut Verwaltung   auf insgesamt 1183 Personen. Aus der häuslichen Isolation/ Quarantäne konnten nach den Richtlinien des Robert-Koch-Institutes als genesen bislang insgesamt 1051 Personen entlassen werden. Mit Stand Sonntag, 24. Januar, 11 Uhr sind  91 Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel akut an Covid-19 erkrankt. Davon befinden sich derzeit sieben Personen in stationärer Behandlung. Seit Beginn der Pandemie gibt es bisher 41 Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit Covid-19 zu beklagen. Am Samstag hatte das Gesundheitsamt vier Neuinfektionen gemeldet.

 Insgesamt gab es im Landkreis Vulkaneifel in den letzten sieben Tagen 36 bestätigte Neuinfektionen. Der 7-Tage-Inzidenz (Fälle der letzten 7 Tage/ 100 000 Einwohner) im Landkreis Vulkaneifel steigt  von 51,1 auf 59,4.

Zum  Stand der Impfungen im Landkreis Vulkaneifel heißt es:

Bisher sind insgesamt 2778 Personen aus dem Landkreis Vulkaneifel gegen Covid-19 geimpft worden. Davon haben bereits 799 Personen die notwendige zweite Impfung erhalten, so dass bisher insgesamt 3577 Impfdosen im Landkreis Vulkaneifel verimpft worden sind.