6. September 2020 um 14:25 Uhr
Pandemie
:
Gesundheitsamt Daun meldet eine Corona-Neuinfektion
Foto: dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt
Daun Das Gesundheitsamt des Vulkaneifelkreises meldet, dass nun auch die Testergebnisse der noch ausstehenden drei Schüler des Dauner St. Laurentius-Förderzentrum vorliegen: Diese sind ebenfalls negativ.
Am Donnerstag war dort ein Corona-Fall bekannt geworden.
Insgesamt waren als enge Kontaktpersonen nach den RKI-Richtlinien an der Schule zwölf Schüler sowie fünf Lehrer getestet worden. Alle Testergebnisse sind also negativ.
Darüber hinaus meldet das Gesundheitsamt am Samstag eine bestätigte Neuinfektion mit Sars-CoV-2. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel erhöht sich somit auf 140 Personen.
Aus der häuslichen Isolation/ Quarantäne konnten als genesen bislang insgesamt 129 Personen entlassen werden, zwei Personen am Samstag. Aktuell sind mit Stand vom Samstag, 5. September, 16 Uhr fünf Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel akut an Covid-19 erkrankt. Am Sonntag sind dem Gesundheitsamt keine neuen Infektionen gemeldet worden.