Pandemie : Gesundheitsamt Daun meldet eine Corona-Neuinfektion

Daun Das Gesundheitsamt des Vulkaneifelkreises meldet, dass nun auch die Testergebnisse der  noch ausstehenden drei Schüler des Dauner St. Laurentius-Förderzentrum vorliegen: Diese sind ebenfalls negativ.

Am Donnerstag war dort ein Corona-Fall  bekannt geworden.

Insgesamt waren als enge Kontaktpersonen nach den RKI-Richtlinien an der Schule zwölf  Schüler sowie fünf  Lehrer getestet worden. Alle Testergebnisse sind also negativ.

Darüber hinaus  meldet das Gesundheitsamt am Samstag eine bestätigte Neuinfektion mit Sars-CoV-2. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel erhöht sich somit  auf 140 Personen.

Aus der häuslichen Isolation/ Quarantäne konnten als genesen bislang insgesamt 129 Personen entlassen werden, zwei Personen am Samstag. Aktuell sind mit Stand vom Samstag,  5. September, 16 Uhr  fünf Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel akut an Covid-19 erkrankt. Am Sonntag sind dem Gesundheitsamt keine neuen Infektionen gemeldet worden.