14. März 2021 um 18:12 Uhr
Corona
:
Inzidenz im Landkreis fällt auf 24,7
Daun (red) Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit Samstag keine weiteren bestätigten Neuinfektionen mit Sars-CoV-2 gemeldet. Am Samstag, 13. März, wurde eine Neuinfektion gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis bleibt somit am Sonntag unverändert bei insgesamt 1468 Personen.
Aus der häuslichen Isolation/ Quarantäne konnten nach den Richtlinien des Robert-Koch-Institutes als genesen bislang insgesamt 1344 Personen entlassen werden.
Stand Sonntag, 14. März, 11 Uhr sind aktuell 68 Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis akut an Covid-19 erkrankt. Davon befinden sich derzeit acht Personen in stationärer Behandlung. Seit Beginn der Pandemie gibt es bisher 56 Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit COVID-19 zu beklagen.
Insgesamt gab es im Landkreis Vulkaneifel in den letzten 7 Tagen 15 bestätigte Neuinfektionen. Die 7-Tage-Inzidenz (Fälle der letzten 7 Tage/ 100 000 Einwohner) im Landkreis Vulkaneifel sinkt deutlich von Samstag, 41,2 auf Sonntag, 24,7.
Zum bisherigen Stand der Impfungen meldet das Gesundheitsamt:
Im Landkreis Vulkaneifel wurden bis einschließlich Samstag, 13. März insgesamt 6472 impfwillige Personen gegen Covid-19 geimpft. Dies entspricht 10,67 Prozent der Bevölkerung des Landkreises. Davon haben bereits 4098 (6,76 Prozent) Personen die notwendige zweite Impfung erhalten, so dass bisher insgesamt 10 570 Impfdosen im Landkreis Vulkaneifel verimpft worden sind.