15. Dezember 2020 um 20:32 Uhr
2. Liga
:
HSV mit Sieg über Sandhausen zurück an der Spitze
Fußball 2. Bundesliga, 12.Spieltag: Hamburger SV - SV Sandhausen im Volksparkstadion. Hamburgs Simon Terodde jubelt nach seinem Treffer zum 2:0. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa
Hamburg Der Hamburger SV hat sich mit dem zweiten Sieg nacheinander aus seiner Herbstkrise geschossen.
Die Norddeutschen setzten sich am Dienstagabend in der 2. Fußball-Bundesliga mit 4:0 (1:0) gegen den SV Sandhausen durch. Torjäger Simon Terodde erzielte dabei seinen sechsten Doppelpack (30., 67. Minute) der Saison. Amadou Onana mit seinem ersten Zweitliga-Treffer (78.) und Josha Vagnoman (90.+2) erhöhten. Zumindest für eine Nacht kletterte der HSV an die Tabellenspitze.
Die Baden-Württemberger waren lange das agilere, mutigere Team und schossen häufiger aufs Tor des Gegners. Dennoch gingen die Gäste leer aus und bleiben vorerst auf Rang 15. Am Mittwoch können sie auf einen Abstiegsplatz zurückfallen.
Der HSV spielte lange verunsichert und hatte bis zum Führungstor keine Torchance. In der Offensive fehlt es der Mannschaft von Trainer Daniel Thioune an Schwung und Ideen. Dagegen kamen die Gäste häufiger vor den Hamburger Kasten. Dreimal scheiterte Alexander Esswein. Die deutliche Niederlage täuscht über den tatsächlichen Spielverlauf hinweg.
Kurios war das erste Tor: SVS-Mittelfeldspieler Ivan Paurevic schaute im eigenen Strafraum unerklärlicherweise nur zu und ließ den Ball an Terodde durch. Der Stürmer schraubte mit seinem Doppelpack sein Saisonkonto auf 13 Tore.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201215-99-706391/2