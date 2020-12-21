21. Dezember 2020 um 07:14 Uhr
Trotz großflächiger Quarantäne
:
Würzburg-Boss zu Darmstadt-Spiel: „Wettbewerb verschoben“
Die Würzburger Kickers mussten trotz einiger Quarantäne-Fälle bei Darmstadt 98 antreten. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa
Berlin Fußball-Zweitligist Würzburger Kickers musste zum Spiel gegen Darmstadt 98 trotz großflächiger Quarantäne antreten. Der Vorstandsvorsitzende der Würzburger, Daniel Sauer, sprach daher von Wettbewerbsverzerrung.
„Wenn man mit 14 gesunden Spielern in ein Spiel gehen muss, dann tut das natürlich weh, weil das den Wettbewerb zu unseren Ungunsten verschiebt“, sagte Sauer im Deutschlandfunk.
Dass verletzte und gesperrte Spieler die Mannschaft zum Spielen zwingen, sei das ein formaler Akt, den man auch mit „ein bisschen mehr Augenmaß anders hätte bewerten“ können, kritisierte Sauer. Schließlich sei den Kickers aber keine andere Wahl geblieben. „Das war für uns eine bittere Situation, die wir so annehmen mussten. Wir müssen diese Entscheidung akzeptieren und das haben wir.“
Die vorherige Partie der Kickers gegen den FC St. Pauli war abgesagt worden, nachdem ein Mitglied des Funktionsteams der Würzburger positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet und die Profi-Mannschaft vom Gesundheitsamt Würzburg „umgehend bis auf Weiteres“ in Quarantäne geschickt worden war.
Angesprochen auf einheitliche Quarantäne-Regeln der Gesundheitsämter nahm Sauer die Behörden in Schutz. „Es ist schwierig für die Gesundheitsämter, da einheitliche Regeln zu geben, da jeder Fall individuell ist“, sagte er. So waren bei ähnlichen Fällen in der Bundesliga oft nur einzelne wenige Spieler in Quarantäne geschickt worden. Bei Würzburg war es gleich ein Großteil der Mannschaft, der sich in Quarantäne begeben mussten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201221-99-768747/2