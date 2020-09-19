19. September 2020 um 20:51 Uhr
Serie A
:
Auftakt in italienischer Meisterschaft: Florenz gewinnt 1:0
Christian Kouame vom AC Florenz köpft auf das Tor des FC Turin. Foto: Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Florenz Der frühere Bayern-Profi Franck Ribéry hat mit seinem Club AC Florenz einen erfolgreichen Einstand in die neue Saison der italienischen Meisterschaft gefeiert. Der 37-jährige Franzose gewann mit dem Vorjahreszehnten die Auftaktpartie der Serie A gegen den FC Turin mit 1:0 (0:0).
Schütze des entscheidenden Tores war Gaetano Castrovili (78.). Meister Juventus Turin mit dem deutschen Nationalspieler Sami Khedira und Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo steigt am Sonntag gegen Sampdoria Genua in die neue Spielzeit ein.
Vor Beginn der Fußball-Saison hatte Italiens Sportminister Vincenzo Spadafora bekanntgegeben, dass ab sofort bei Sportveranstaltungen im Freien wieder Zuschauer erlaubt sind. Die Serie-A-Partien in der Region Emilia-Romagna können vor bis zu 1000 Zuschauern stattfinden. Die Ankündigung gilt bereits für die beiden Partien Parma Calcio gegen SSC Neapel und Sassuolo Calcio gegen Cagliari Calcio am Sonntag.
Am Samstag zog Venetien nach und erlaubte ebenfalls 1000 Zuschauer im Freien und 700 in Hallen. Die Partie von Hellas Verona gegen AS Rom sollte dennoch ohne Fans stattfinden, wie Ansa unter Berufung auf Clubkreise meldete.
„Die Lega Serie A fordert aus Respekt, den unsere Industrie und unsere Fans verdienen, dass so bald wie möglich Klarheit über die Öffnung der Stadien herrscht“, sagte Serie-A-Geschäftsführer Luigi De Siervo. Die aktuelle Situation sei „surreal“, es herrsche Chaos. Liga-Präsident Paolo Dal Pino beklagte den fehlenden Dialog.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200919-99-630344/2