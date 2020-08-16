16. August 2020 um 21:41 Uhr
Superstar vor Wechsel?
:
Bericht: Messi will angeblich FC Barcelona verlassen
Laut des brasilianischen Senders Esporte Interativo will Messi angeblich den FC Barcelona verlassen. Foto: Michael Regan/UEFA via Getty Images/dpa/Archivbild
Barcelona Die Spekulationen über einen Abschied von Lionel Messi beim FC Barcelona nehmen immer weiter Fahrt auf.
Der brasilianische Sender Esporte Interativo berichtete unter Berufung auf eine interne Quelle bei den Katalanen, der 33-Jährige habe dem Fußballclub seinen Wunsch nach einem Wechsel mitgeteilt.
Dies will der für Barça zuständige Reporter des Senders nach dem krachenden Champions-League-Aus mit dem 2:8 gegen den FC Bayern erfahren haben. Ein Vertrauter von Messi wurde mit den Worten zitiert, er habe den Argentinier noch nie so entschlossen zu einem Transfer gesehen.
Über einen Weggang des Kapitäns hatte es zuletzt immer wieder Gerüchte gegeben. Nach Informationen des britischen „Daily Mirror“ soll sich Manchester City, ebenfalls beim Finalturnier in Lissabon im Viertelfinale ausgeschieden, in der stärksten Position für eine Verpflichtung von Messi wähnen. Messi spielt seit 20 Jahren für den FC Barcelona und erlebte seine glanzvollste Zeit unter dem jetzigen City-Trainer Pep Guardiola.
Der Topverdiener des finanziell schwer angeschlagenen FC Barcelona hat noch einen Vertrag bis Ende Juni 2021. Es wäre also die wohl letzte Möglichkeit für den Club, bei einem Transfer des Superstars noch eine hohe Ablösesumme zu erzielen. Auch über einen Wechsel von Messi zu Inter Mailand war in den vergangenen Wochen mehrfach spekuliert worden.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200816-99-190497/2