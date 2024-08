Fußball Bericht: Wechsel von Reus nach Los Angeles perfekt

🚨🇺🇸 EXCL: Marco Reus to LA Galaxy, here we go! Deal finally done after initial agreement revealed in July.



Contract until December 2025 plus option to extend, as expected.



Reus, planning for travel to US in the next days for medical tests and contract signing.



Done, sealed 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/pLHuR7zrPx