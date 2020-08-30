30. August 2020 um 20:06 Uhr
Nations League
:
Corona: Spanier Oyarzabal verpasst Spiel gegen Deutschland
Mikel Oyarzabal (l) wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet. Foto: Ion Alcoba Beitia/gtres/dpa
Madrid Wegen eines positiven Corona-Tests muss Spaniens Fußball-Nationaltrainer Luis Enrique im Nations-League-Spiel gegen Deutschland am Donnerstag in Stuttgart auf Mikel Oyarzabal verzichten.
Der 23 Jahre alte offensive Mittelfeldspieler von Erstligaclub Real Sociedad San Sebastián werde durch Gerard Moreno ersetzt, teilte der spanische Verband RFEF am Sonntag mit. Oyarzabal hatte zuvor auf Twitter die schlechte Nachricht mitgeteilt: „Ich werde leider einige Tage zu Hause bleiben müssen.“
Oyarzabal-Ersatz Moreno war in der abgelaufenen Saison der Primera División mit 18 Liga-Treffern der erfolgreichste spanische Torjäger. Nur der Argentinier Lionel Messi vom FC Barcelona (25) und der Franzose Karim Benzema von Meister Real Madrid (21) waren besser. Dass der 28-Jährige nicht im ursprünglichen Kader von Luis Enrique war, galt in Spanien als große Überraschung.
Moreno feierte sein Debüt bei „La Roja“ im vorigen Oktober im EM-Qualifikationsspiel in Schweden (1:1). Danach traf er im November beim 7:0 gegen Malta ein Mal und beim 5:0 gegen Rumänien zwei Mal.
Die spanische Nationalmannschaft nimmt am Montag in Madrid die Vorbereitung auf das Spiel in Deutschland auf. Drei Tage nach dem Duell gegen die DFB-Elf steht in der spanischen Hauptstadt gegen die Ukraine das zweite Nations-League-Duell auf dem Programm. Mit dabei sind diesmal zwei Bundesliga-Profis: Dani Olmo von RB Leipzig und Thiago vom FC Bayern München.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200830-99-366395/2