30. November 2020 um 19:08 Uhr
FC Barcelona
:
Laporta will wieder Clubboss werden - und wirbt mit Messi
Will wieder Präsident des FC Barcelona werden: Joan Laporta. Foto: Toni Garriga/EFE/dpa
Barcelona Ex-Clubboss Joan Laporta will wieder Präsident des FC Barcelona werden. Der 58-Jährige gab am 30. November in Barcelona seine Kandidatur für die Wahl am 24. Januar bekannt.
Laporta warb mit Lionel Messi und sagte, er werde bei einem Wahlsieg alles tun, um den abwanderungswilligen Star aus Argentinien zur Verlängerung des am 30. Juni 2021 auslaufenden Vertrags zu bewegen.
Zudem wolle er die internen Streitigkeiten beenden, sagte der katalanische Rechtsanwalt und Politiker, der zwischen 2003 und 2010 Club-Präsident war. „Ich will den „Barcelonismo“ vereinen. Der „Barcelonismo“ verbindet uns. Es ist an der Zeit, das Team wieder gemeinsam zum Erfolg und zu Siegen, zum Ruhm zu führen“, sagte er. Es dürfe „kein Zurückschauen und keine Vorwürfe“ geben.
Barça befindet sich seit Monaten nicht nur in einer sportlichen, sondern auch in einer institutionellen und wirtschaftlichen Krise. Am Freitag vereinbarten der Club und die Profis um Messi und Nationaltorwart Marc-André ter Stegen einen Gehaltsverzicht im Gesamtumfang von 122 Millionen Euro. Die Einsparungen waren dringend notwendig, ansonsten hätte nach Medienberichten schon im Januar der Konkurs gedroht. Wegen Corona fehlen dem Club rund 300 Millionen Euro. Die Schulden seien von Juni 2019 bis Juni 2020 von 217 auf 488 Millionen Euro angestiegen, so die Zeitung „Marca“.
Sportlich sieht es nicht viel besser aus: In der Primera División liegt man derzeit nur auf Platz sieben. Nach der 2:8-Pleite gegen den FC Bayern im Viertelfinale der Champions League hatte Messi im Sommer versucht, den Verein ein Jahr vor Ablauf seines Vertrages zu verlassen. Das sorgte für Reibungsverluste innerhalb des Clubs, in deren Rahmen Präsident Josep Bartomeu Ende Oktober zurücktrat.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201130-99-521974/2