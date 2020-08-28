„The Times“ : Messi informierte Guardiola über geplanten Barça-Abschied

Superstar Lionel Messi will den FC Barcelona verlassen. Foto: Miguel Morenatti/AP/dpa

London Fußball-Superstar Lionel Messi hat laut einem Medienbericht seinen früheren Trainer Pep Guardiola vorab von seinem Abschiedswunsch vom FC Barcelona informiert.

Wie die britische Zeitung „The Times“ berichtete, soll der Argentinier dem Coach von Manchester City in der vergangenen Woche am Telefon von seinen Wechselabsichten erzählt haben. Demnach habe Guardiola daraufhin ankündigt, er werde sich bei den Man-City-Bossen für eine Verpflichtung Messis einsetzen.

Auch die Online-Portale „Goal“ und „Spox“ hatten von einem Telefonat zwischen Messi und seinem Ex-Coach berichtet. Die „Times“ wertete das nun als weiteres Indiz dafür, dass City der Topkandidat für eine Verpflichtung des 33-Jährigen ist. Laut dem Bericht soll der City-Chef und frühere Barça-Vizepräsident Ferran Soriano sich bereits in der spanischen Region Katalonien aufhalten, um kommende Woche Messis Vater Jorge zu Gesprächen zu treffen.

Unter Guardiola spielte Messi in Barcelona von 2008 bis 2012. Neben zahlreichen nationalen Erfolgen gewann das Duo gemeinsam zweimal die Champions League. Sollte Man City den sechsmaligen Weltfußballer verpflichten, hätte das voraussichtlich auch eine Vertragsverlängerung für Guardiola zur Folge. Der Vertrag des 49-Jährigen läuft nur noch bis Sommer 2021.

Für Messi wäre laut der argentinischen Zeitung „La Nación“ ein 3+2-Vertrag denkbar. Demnach würde er für drei Jahre in Manchester unterschreiben. Anschließend könnte er noch zwei Jahre in der amerikanischen MLS für den New York City FC spielen, der wie Man City zur Inhabergesellschaft City Football Group gehört.