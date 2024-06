Ligue 1 Perfekt: Olympique Marseille holt De Zerbi als Trainer

Olympique de Marseille announces the signing of 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲 𝗭𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗶 as coach✍️



The Italian 🇮🇹 has signed for three seasons with the Olympiens.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/IlRAxgaNLM



⚪️🔵 | #DeZerbiEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/XviQ6YGy4K