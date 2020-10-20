20. Oktober 2020 um 19:24 Uhr
Früherer Leipzig-Trainer
:
Rangnick sagt AS Rom ab: „Verhandle nicht mit ihnen“
Ex-RB-Trainer Ralf Rangnick schließt ein Engagement bei der AS Rom aus. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa
Berlin Ralf Rangnick hat ein Engagement beim italienischen Fußball-Erstligisten AS Rom ausgeschlossen.
„Ich verhandle nicht mit ihnen. Ich kann mir nicht vorstellen, dorthin zu gehen“, sagte der frühere Trainer und Sportdirektor des Bundesligisten RB Leipzig in einem Interview mit der spanischen Tageszeitung „El Pais“. Auch Jonas Boldt vom Hamburger SV wurde zuletzt mit den Giallorossi in Verbindung gebracht.
Der 62-jährige Rangnick will bei einem „Traditionsverein arbeiten - in Deutschland oder England. Ich sehe mich selbst als Trainer eines ambitionierten Vereins, der auf Anhieb einige Titel anstrebt“, sagte Rangnick. Vor rund drei Monaten beendete er seine Zusammenarbeit mit Leipzig und sucht eine neue Herausforderung.
„Ich glaube, meine letzten 14 Jahre zwischen Hoffenheim und Leipzig haben gezeigt, dass ich in Bestform bin. Und dass ich am erfolgreichsten bin, wenn ich mehr als nur ein Trainer, ein Clubentwickler bin“, sagte Rangnick, der Leipzig zwischen 2012 und 2019 aus der vierten Liga bis in die Bundesliga-Spitzengruppe führte.
Auf den deutschen Fußball sieht er wegen des Mangels an Talenten schwere Zeiten zukommen. Mit Leipzig habe er nach internationalen Spielern auf U14-, U15- und U16-Niveau gesucht. „Es ist ganz offensichtlich, dass die Zahl der Talente zurückgegangen ist. Natürlich gibt es Havertz, Werner, Kimmich und Goretzka. Ich bin nicht so besorgt darüber, was in den nächsten fünf Jahren passiert. Aber danach, wenn man sich die Altersgruppen der zwischen 2001 und 2005 geborenen Spieler anschaut“, sagte Rangnick.
„Ich glaube, wir werden Probleme bekommen. Im Gegensatz dazu sind Spanien oder Frankreich Länder, die eine große Zahl begabter junger Menschen haben.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201020-99-16327/2