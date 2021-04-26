26. April 2021 um 16:18 Uhr
Bundesliga
:
Saisonfinale in Österreich mit Zuschauern im Stadion
Christian Ebenbauer, Vorstandschef der Bundesliga Österreich. Foto: Herbert Pfarrhofer/APA/dpa
Wien Zum Saisonfinale in der österreichischen Fußball-Bundesliga werden wieder Fans im Stadion sein.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
In der letzten Runde der ersten Spielklasse (21./22. Mai) und der 2. Liga (23. Mai), den Spielen im Europacup-Playoff und einer möglichen Relegation dürfen bis zu 3000 Zuschauer ins Stadion, teilte die Bundesliga mit. Gästefans sind allerdings noch nicht erlaubt.
Zu den Sicherheitsmaßnahmen gehören voraussichtlich eine FFP2-Maskenpflicht, zugewiesene Sitzplätze, eine Registrierung und der Nachweis eines Tests, einer Impfung oder einer überstandenen Infektion. Die Details der Verordnung des Gesundheitsministeriums stehen noch aus.
In den ersten sechs Runden der laufenden Bundesliga-Saison waren bis Ende Oktober 2020 zunächst 10.000, dann 3000, schließlich nur noch 1500 Zuschauer zugelassen. Seit 3. November waren praktisch keine Stadionbesucher mehr erlaubt. „Das letzte Jahr hat gezeigt, dass Fußball ohne Fans unvollständig ist. Deshalb sind wir froh, dass endlich wieder Leben auf die Tribünen kommt und wir Fans in ihrem zweiten Zuhause begrüßen dürfen“, sagte Bundesliga-Vorstandschef Christian Ebenbauer.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" style="flex-grow: 1;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner";
document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.paddingRight="0px";
document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.paddingLeft="0px";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).setCollapseEmptyDiv(true, true).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="4059a016kanwelp4" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem; flex-grow: 1;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/volksfreund.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.paddingRight="0px";
document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.paddingLeft="0px";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).setCollapseEmptyDiv(true, true).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Generell ist in Österreich ab 19. Mai die Öffnung aller Branchen wie Kultur, Sport, Gastronomie und Tourismus vorgesehen. Allerdings sind negative Corona-Tests Voraussetzung für den jeweiligen Zutritt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210426-99-360482/2