6. Februar 2021 um 09:02 Uhr
Keine Starterlaubnis in Berlin
:
Bayern-Flug nach Katar mit über sieben Stunden Verspätung
Wurde mit seinem Team in Berlin auf eine harte Geduldsprobe gestellt: Bayern-Coach Hansi Flick. Foto: John Macdougall/AFP-Pool/dpa
Berlin Die Anreise des FC Bayern zur Club-WM in Katar ist zur harten Geduldsprobe geworden.
Nach dem 1:0-Sieg am Freitagabend gegen Hertha BSC war der deutsche Fußball-Rekordmeister eilig aus dem Olympiastadion verschwunden, um den Flug nach Doha zur Club-Weltmeisterschaft zu bekommen. Vorgesehen war dieser auf dem Flughafen BER für 23.15 Uhr.
Am Samstagmorgen aber twitterten die Bayern: „Wegen verweigerter Starterlaubnis hebt der FC Bayern jetzt mit mehr als siebenstündiger Verspätung zur FIFA Klub-WM nach Doha ab.“ Von Berlin ging es dann aber erst einmal nicht nach Katar, sondern zurück nach München. Dort musste wegen der Warterei in Berlin die Crew von Flug QR 7402 getauscht werden, wie die Bayern ebenfalls auf Twitter mitteilten. Es sollte dann weitergehen nach Doha.
Die gute Laune dürfte den Spielern an Bord jedenfalls vergangenen sein. „Es wird ein schöner Flug. So haben wir uns das vorgestellt“, hatte Hansi Flick noch nach dem fünften Liga-Sieg nacheinander für den klaren Tabellenführer gesagt.
Die Münchner traten die Reise mit einem 22-köpfigen Kader an, aber ohne den deutschen Nationalspieler Leon Goretzka und den Spanier Javi Martínez. Beide müssen wegen positiver Corona-Befunde pausieren. Nicht ausgeschlossen ist, dass sie noch nachreisen. „Wir müssen von Tag zu Tag drauf schauen“, hatte Flick betont, aber auch eingeschränkt: „Bei Leon sieht es etwas besser aus, bei Javi wird es wahrscheinlich nicht reichen.“
An diesem Montag treffen die Bayern als europäischer Champions-League-Sieger im Halbfinale auf Al Ahly SC aus Ägypten. Am Donnerstag kommender Woche findet das Endspiel statt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210206-99-325357/3