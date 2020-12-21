21. Dezember 2020 um 14:25 Uhr
Corona-Reisebeschränkungen
:
BVB-Duo Sancho und Bellingham darf nicht nach England
Müssen Weihnachten in Dortmund bleiben: Jude Bellingham (l) und Jadon Sancho. Foto: David Inderlied/dpa
Dortmund Wegen der neuen Reisebeschränkungen für Flüge aus Großbritannien müssen die beiden Engländer Jadon Sancho und Jude Bellingham vom Fußball-Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund die Weihnachtstage in Deutschland bleiben.
Das kündigte BVB-Sportdirektor Michael Zorc auf einer Pressekonferenz an. Wenn er die gesetzlichen Regelungen und Erlasse richtig verstanden habe, hätte eine Heimkehr der beiden Profis zur Folge, dass sie danach nicht mehr nach Deutschland einreisen könnten. „Demzufolge können wir ihnen nicht erlauben, über die Weihnachtstage nach England zu reisen“, sagte Zorc.
Der BVB bestreitet am Dienstag (20.00 Uhr/Sport1 und Sky) noch sein DFB-Pokalspiel beim Zweitligisten Eintracht Braunschweig, nach der kurzen Pause geht es dann am 3. Januar mit dem Heimspiel gegen den VfL Wolfsburg weiter.
Wegen einer kürzlich entdeckten Mutation des Coronavirus in Großbritannien dürfen in Deutschland seit Montag bis zunächst 31. Dezember keine aus Großbritannien kommenden Flugzeuge mehr landen. Das hatte das Bundesverkehrsministerium am Sonntag verfügt. Auch zahlreiche andere europäische Länder hatten am Sonntag Flugverbote oder Grenzschließungen zum Vereinigten Königreich verkündet.
Indes rechnet der BVB mit Beginn des neuen Jahres wieder mit seinem Torjäger Erling Haaland. „Er ist komplett im Soll vom zeitlichen Ablauf her. Wir gehen davon aus, dass er sofort zu Beginn im Januar wieder da ist“, sagte Trainer Edin Terzic. Haaland hatte einen Muskelfaserriss erlitten und seine Reha zuletzt im Emirat Katar absolviert.
Unterdessen kann Thorgan Hazard nach seiner Muskelverletzung auf den Trainingsplatz zurückkehren. Ob der Belgier bereits im DFB-Pokalspiel bei Eintracht Braunschweig am Dienstag (20.00 Uhr/Sport 1 und Sky) wieder ein Thema ist, ließ Terzic noch offen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201221-99-773396/3