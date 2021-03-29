29. März 2021 um 20:45 Uhr
Europäische Clubwettbewerbe
:
Fan-Initiativen gegen Reform der Europacup-Wettbewerbe
Das Exekutivkomitee der Europäischen Fußball-Union will Veränderungen in der Champions League und Europa League beschließen. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Auch die Initiative „ProFans“ ist gegen eine Reform der europäischen Clubwettbewerbe ab 2024. Die beabsichtigten Änderungen seien „ein Schlag ins Gesicht der Fans - und zwar europaweit“, hieß es in einer Mitteilung.
Durch die Erhöhung der Zahl der Spieltage werde der Termindruck auf die nationalen Ligen weiter erhöht. „Die Folge wird sein, dass noch mehr Spiele fanunfreundliche Anstoßzeiten erhalten werden und dass es mehr englische Wochen geben wird“, schrieb „ProFans“. Zuvor hatte bereits die Fan-Initiative „Unser Fußball“ die Reform abgelehnt.
Das Exekutivkomitee der Europäischen Fußball-Union (UEFA) will am 31. März die Veränderungen in der Champions League und Europa League ab 2024 beschließen. Die Königsklasse soll unter anderem von 32 auf 36 Mannschaften aufgestockt werden.
„Mit einer nahezu verdoppelten Spielanzahl in der Champions League soll die Geldmaschinerie noch viel ertragreicher laufen als bisher“, kritisierte „ProFans“. Die äußerst ungleichmäßige Verteilung des Geldes werde zur Folge haben, dass sich einige wenige Vereine noch stärker abheben, die nationalen Ligen geschwächt und sportlich immer weniger Spannung erzeugt würden. „Der Aufstieg von Vereinen aus der zweiten Reihe in europäische Höhen wird nur noch mit der Abhängigkeit von massivem finanziellem Engagement fußballfremder Investoren zu erkaufen sein“, schrieb die in Berlin ansässige Fan-Initiative.
„Alle sagen, wir vermissen so schmerzlich die Fans. Und dann wird etwas beschlossen, was völlig konträr zu dem steht, was die Fans sich wünschen“, sagte Nicolai Mäurer von „ProFans“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210329-99-15329/3