Borussia Dortmund : Favre unter BVB-Jungspielern „wie in der Schule“

Favre unter BVB-Jungspielern „wie in der Schule“

Bad Ragaz Trainer Lucien Favre fühlt sich angesichts der vielen Top-Talente bei Borussia Dortmund „ein wenig wie in der Schule“. Das aber, sagte der Schweizer im Interview der „Welt am Sonntag“, gefalle ihm.

In der kommenden Saison könnten neben den Stammkräften Jadon Sancho und Erling Haaland (beide 20) auch Neuzugang Jude Bellingham sowie Giovanni Reyna (beide 17) und Mateu Morey (20) zunehmend Spielminuten beim Vizemeister bekommen. Der jüngst in den Profikader beförderte Youssoufa Moukoko ist erst 15 Jahre alt.

„Bellingham zum Beispiel ist zwar erst 17, aber er hat schon eine sehr große Präsenz, er hat in England schon zweite Liga gespielt“, sagte Favre. „Und Reyna ist für sein Alter schon ein unglaublich cleverer Spieler. Haaland hat in Österreich Bundesliga und Champions League gespielt, bevor er zu uns kam.“ Der Club suche „gezielt nach solch außergewöhnlichen Talenten“, sagte der 62-Jährige. „Und die Jungs wissen, dass sie hier eine Chance bekommen, sich zu entwickeln und zu spielen. Wir tun als Verein sehr viel für sie.“

Moukoko sei allerdings in diesem jungen Alter eine „absolute Ausnahme“, so Favre. Die Leistungsträger Thorgan Hazard (27) und Marco Reus (31) „könnten fast seine Väter sein“, scherzte der Coach. Der Club habe eine besondere Verantwortung bei diesen Spielern. „Das ist klar. Wir fordern viel von diesen Spielern“, sagte Favre. „Aber sie brauchen Zeit, um zu verstehen, was es heißt, ein richtiger Profi zu sein. Das müssen wir akzeptieren. Das ist eine Entwicklung.“