16. Oktober 2020 um 09:12 Uhr
Verletzter Nationalspieler
:
Flick nennt keinen Zeitpunkt für Sané-Comeback bei Bayern
Fehlt dem FC Bayern momentan: Leroy Sané. Foto: Laszlo Balogh/AP Pool/dpa
München Trainer Hansi Flick hat sich nicht auf einen Zeitpunkt für ein Comeback von Fußball-Nationalspieler Leroy Sané beim FC Bayern München festgelegt.
„Ich kann nicht sagen, wann es genau ist“, sagte Flick nach dem 3:0 der Bayern am Donnerstagabend in der ersten Runde des DFB-Pokals gegen den Fünftligisten 1. FC Düren.
Sané pausiert seit Ende September wegen einer Kapselverletzung am rechten Knie. Der Flügelstürmer verpasste deswegen auch die jüngsten Länderspiele der deutschen Nationalmannschaft. „Er muss hundert Prozent beschwerdefrei sein, wenn er wieder auf dem Platz steht“, sagte Flick. „Wir schauen von Training zu Training. Wir nehmen das nicht auf die leichte Schulter“, betonte der Trainer. Sané hatte zuvor wegen eines Kreuzbandrisses am rechten Knie fast ein Jahr pausieren müssen.
Der 55-jährige Flick sprach von einem „klaren Fahrplan“ bei dem Angreifer, der im Sommer für rund 50 Millionen Euro von Manchester City verpflichtet worden war. „Es sieht sehr gut aus“, sagte der Münchner Coach zu den Eindrücken, die Sané vermittle: „Er macht gute Trainingseinheiten, die Fitness-Coaches sind sehr zufrieden.“
Nach dem Bundesliga-Auswärtsspiel an diesem Samstag in Bielefeld starten die Bayern am kommenden Mittwoch gegen Atlético Madrid in die neue Champions-League-Spielzeit. Das Heimspiel könnte für den 24-jährigen Sané noch zu früh kommen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201016-99-965137/2