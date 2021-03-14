14. März 2021 um 16:02 Uhr
Zukünftiges Engagement
:
RB-Geschäftsführer: Rangnick kann Bundestrainer und Schalke
RB-Geschäftsführer Mintzlaff kann sich Ralf Rangnick sowohl als deutschen Bundestrainer als auch beim FC Schalke 04 vorstellen. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Leipzig RB Leipzigs Geschäftsführer Oliver Mintzlaff kann sich Ralf Rangnick sowohl als deutschen Bundestrainer als auch in verantwortlicher Position beim Bundesliga-Letzten FC Schalke 04 vorstellen.
Rangnick sei ein hervorragender Fußballtrainer und Clubbuilder. Er habe in allen Stationen beweisen, dass er Erfolg mitbringe, sagte Mintzlaff dem Pay-TV-Sender Sky. „Da, wo Ralf Rangnick hinkommt, kann sich ein Verband oder Verein darauf verlassen, dass jemand kommt mit einer sehr, sehr hohen Fachkompetenz und auch mit viel Erfahrung“, betonte er.
Rangnick war bei RB Leipzig sowohl Trainer als auch Sportdirektor und gilt als Mastermind hinter dem rasanten sportlichen Aufstieg des Clubs. „Nicht zuletzt hat er hier natürlich auch die Leitplanken eingeschlagen und maßgeblichen Anteil an der Entwicklung, die RB Leipzig genommen hat“, sagte Mintzlaff.
Rangnick wird seit dem angekündigten Rücktritt von Bundestrainer Joachim Löw nach der EM im Sommer als ein möglicher Nachfolger gehandelt. „Ich könnte ihn mir sicherlich auch als Nationaltrainer vorstellen. Denn er ist jemand, der sehr viel Expertise mitbringt und gezeigt hat, mit jungen, hochtalentierten Spielern zu arbeiten und diese auch weiter zu entwickeln“, sagte Mintzlaff.
Außerdem ist der Erfolgstrainer als Sportvorstand bei Schalke im Gespräch. Mit den akut abstiegsbedrohten Gelsenkirchenern hatte der 62-Jährige 2011 den DFB-Pokal gewonnen. Bei den Fans des Clubs genießt Rangnick großes Vertrauen. Im Internet wurde am Freitagabend eine Petition gestartet, die seine Verpflichtung als Sportvorstand fordert und die schon in den ersten 30 Stunden mehr als 28.000 Unterstützer fand.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210314-99-818129/2