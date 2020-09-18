  1. Sport
Bundesliga-Auftakt: Sportausschuss-Chefin zu Münchner Fan-Verbot: Fragile Lage

Dagmar Freitag ist die Vorsitzende des Sportausschusses des Bundestags. Foto: Fabian Strauch/dpa

München Die Sportausschussvorsitzende des Bundestages hat die Entscheidung von Münchens Oberbürgermeister Dieter Reiter (SPD) verteidigt, beim Eröffnungsspiel der Fußball-Bundesliga keine Fans zuzulassen.

„Das Konzept funktioniert, wie wir sehen. Es zeigt aber auch gleichzeitig, wie fragil die Lage ist“, sagte Dagmar Freitag (SPD) im Interview des Bayerischen Rundfunks. „Wir müssen situationsbedingt, praktisch von Woche zu Woche, im Worst Case von Tag zu Tag reagieren.“

Erstaunt zeigte sie sich darüber, dass die Bundesländer sich bereits in dieser Woche auf eine einheitliche Regelung bei der Zuschauer-Zulassung - 20 Prozent der Stadion-Platzkapazität - geeinigt haben. „Ursprünglich sollte eigentlich bis Ende Oktober eine bundeseinheitliche Regelung gefunden sein“, erklärte Freitag. „Ich war auch überrascht, wie schnell es ging.“

Aber man müsse auch sagen, dass sich die Deutsche Fußball Liga seit Monaten bemüht. „Und ich denke, wir sollten es versuchen, aber mit der klaren Ansage, wenn die Infektionszahlen steigen, müssen wir spontan reagieren, und das ist gestern in München passiert“, sagte Freitag. Die DFL hatte ein umfangreiches Hygienekonzept auch als Grundlage der Rückkehr von Zuschauern für die neue Saison entwickelt.

Wenn die Fans sich nicht an die verabredeten Konzepte halten sollten, werde auch eine rote Linie überschritten. Freitag: „Das müssen die beiden klaren Ansagen sein.“ Die Pandemie werde uns noch länger begleiten. „Wir können nicht auf Dauer sagen, der Sport bleibt isoliert von Zuschauern. Das geht nicht. Aber eines muss auch klar sein, der Gesundheitsschutz der Bevölkerung muss grundsätzlich an allererster Stelle stehen“, betonte Freitag.

