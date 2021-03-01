1. März 2021 um 19:13 Uhr
Bericht Sky
:
Sportvorstand Bobic erwägt Abschied aus Frankfurt
Soll erwägen Eintracht Frankfurt zu verlassen: Sport-Vorstand Fredi Bobic. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Sportvorstand Fredi Bobic soll Eintracht Frankfurt einem Medienbericht zufolge verlassen wollen.
Der TV-Sender Sky berichtete, dass der 49-Jährige diese Absicht beim Fußball-Bundesligisten intern hinterlegt habe. Es stünden nun Verhandlungen zu einer Vertragsauflösung an, heißt es in dem Bericht. Konkrete Gespräche oder eine Einigung gebe es aber noch nicht. Weder Bobic selbst noch die Eintracht waren zunächst für eine Stellungnahme zu erreichen.
Der frühere Nationalstürmer arbeitet seit Sommer 2016 für die Hessen, sein Kontrakt bei ihnen gilt noch bis Ende Juni 2023. Zuletzt wurde Bobic aber wiederholt als möglicher Nachfolger des im Januar als Geschäftsführer bei Hertha BSC entlassenen Michael Preetz gehandelt.
Eintracht-Präsident Peter Fischer hatte zuletzt betont, dass er auf einen Verbleib von Bobic über den Sommer hinaus hoffe. „Fredi hat einen Vertrag. Ich bin jemand, der auf Vertragstreue großen Wert legt. Ich denke, dass wir auch so ein Verhältnis haben. Wir haben fünf Jahre lang ein offenes, sehr kollegiales, sehr sauberes und erfolgreiches Verhältnis gehabt“, sagte Fischer vor gut einer Woche bei Sky. Auch Trainer Adi Hütter bekräftigte in einem Talk des TV-Senders am Sonntag, dass es „nicht nur für mich, sondern auch für den ganzen Verein wichtig wäre, wenn Fredi in Frankfurt bleibt“.
Erst kürzlich hatte Eintrachts Sportdirektor Bruno Hübner seinen Abschied zum Saisonende verkündet. Sein Nachfolger wird der aktuelle Chefscout der Frankfurter, Ben Manga.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210301-99-645663/2