15. Februar 2021 um 05:30 Uhr
Deutsches Trainer-Duell
:
Nagelsmann über Klopp: „Hat die Gabe, Menschen zu bewegen“
Treffen mit ihren Teams in Budapest aufeinander: Liverpool-Coach Jürgen Klopp (l) und Leipzigs Julian Nagelsmann. Foto: Dave Thompson/AP/dpa
Budapest Vor dem direkten Duell in der Champions League hat RB Leipzigs Trainer Julian Nagelsmann in höchsten Tönen von Jürgen Klopp gesprochen.
„Er hat die Gabe, Clubs zu entwickeln und Menschen zu bewegen“, sagte Leipziger Fußball-Lehrer über den Erfolgscoach des FC Liverpool im Interview des Fachmagazins „Kicker“.
„Die Art und Weise des Fußballs“ sei bei den beiden Trainern „etwas different“, sagte Nagelsmann, der aber betont: „Wie er Menschen führt und begeistert, da kann man sich schon etwas abschauen.“ Am Dienstag (21.00 Uhr/Sky) kommt es zum Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Clubs im Achtelfinal-Hinspiel, das wegen der Corona-Reisebeschränkungen für britische Clubs in Budapest stattfindet.
Trotz der zuletzt schwachen Auftritte des englischen Meisters sieht Nagelsmann die Reds „nicht in der Mega-Krise“. Liverpool werde sicherlich stabil auftreten. Als Grund für die Schwächephase sieht der Leipziger Trainer die vielen Ausfälle bei Liverpool.
„Sie haben durch viele Verletzungen einige Umstellungen. Mittelfeldspieler spielen jetzt in der Abwehr auf einer Position, die sie nicht gewöhnt sind. Hinzu kommt, dass sie extrem viele Spiele absolviert haben, dass Jürgen Klopp auch sehr fordernd und emotional ist, dass die Gegner gegen Liverpool immer bei 110 Prozent sind. Das steckt man nicht so einfach alles weg.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210214-99-440971/3