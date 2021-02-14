  1. Sport
Champions League: Rangnick sieht gute Leipzig-Chance gegen Liverpool

Sagt RB Leipzig gute Chancen im Spiel gegen den FC Liverpool voraus: Ralf Rangnick. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa

Budapest Ralf Rangnick sieht für seinen Ex-Club RB Leipzig gute Chancen auf ein Weiterkommen in der Champions League gegen den FC Liverpool.

„Vor ein paar Monaten hätte ich noch gesagt, das Spiel geht zu 65 Prozent an Liverpool“, sagte der 62-Jährige der „Times“. „Aber jetzt ist das ein 50:50-Spiel.“

Liverpool habe zu kämpfen und offensichtlich zu viele Verletzte. „Sie wirken nicht frisch, während Leipzig in sehr guter Form ist.“ Das Achtelfinal-Hinspiel findet am 16. Februar (21.00 Uhr/Sky) aufgrund von deutschen Reisebeschränkungen in Budapest statt.

Rangnick, der selbst auf ein Engagement in der englischen Premier League hofft, schwärmte von Liverpool-Trainer Jürgen Klopp. „Jürgen ist das Komplettpaket“, sagte Rangnick. „Ich sehe kein Gebiet, auf dem er sich noch verbessern könnte.“

Seinen Leipziger Nachfolger Nagelsmann lernte Rangnick schon zu seiner Zeit in Hoffenheim kennen: „Da war er 22 und trainierte die U16. Man hat damals schon gesehen, dass er ein hoch talentierter Trainer ist. Er denkt wie im Schach immer ein oder zwei Züge voraus.“

