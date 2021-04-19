19. April 2021 um 18:17 Uhr
Fußball-Welten
:
Der Vergleich: Super League vs. Champions League
Super League vs. Champions League - dem Fußball droht die Spaltung. Foto: Laszlo Balogh/AP/dpa
Montreux 15 europäische Spitzenclubs wollen künftig mit fünf weiteren Vereinen statt in der Champions League in einer Super League spielen. Zwölf der Gründervereine sind bereits bekannt, darunter der FC Liverpool, Real Madrid und Juventus Turin.
Die Unterschiede sind enorm - allein weil die Super League ein geschlossener Wettbewerb ist, für den die Platzierungen in den nationalen Ligen keine Rolle spielen soll. Zudem hat die Europäische Fußball-Union die Reform für die Champions League ab der Saison 2024/25 beschlossen.
Die Details im Vergleich:
Merkmal Super League Champions League Champions League ab 2024 Teilnehmer 20 (15 Gründer + 5 Qualifikanten) 32 36 Gesamtzahl der Spiele 197 125 225 Spiele für die Finalisten 25 13 19 Qualifikation geschlossenes System über die nationalen Ligen über die nationalen Ligen Vorrundenmodus Gruppenphase (zwei Zehnergruppen) Gruppenphase (acht Vierergruppen) mit Hin- und Rückspielen Ligaphase (alle Teilnehmer) mit zehn Spielen pro Teilnehmer, ohne Hin- und Rückspiel K.o.-Phase Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale innerhalb von vier Wochen Achtelfinale - Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale in der Rückrunde der Saison Playoffs - Achtelfinale - Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale Preisgelder 10 Milliarden
Euro „Solidaritätszahlungen“, 3,5 Milliarden Euro an die Gründungsmitglieder
Zuletzt rund zwei Milliarden Euro an die Teilnehmer der Champions League (und des Super Cups) noch unklar
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210419-99-267771/2