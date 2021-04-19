  1. Sport
Fußball-Welten: Der Vergleich: Super League vs. Champions League

Super League vs. Champions League - dem Fußball droht die Spaltung. Foto: Laszlo Balogh/AP/dpa
Montreux 15 europäische Spitzenclubs wollen künftig mit fünf weiteren Vereinen statt in der Champions League in einer Super League spielen. Zwölf der Gründervereine sind bereits bekannt, darunter der FC Liverpool, Real Madrid und Juventus Turin.

Die Unterschiede sind enorm - allein weil die Super League ein geschlossener Wettbewerb ist, für den die Platzierungen in den nationalen Ligen keine Rolle spielen soll. Zudem hat die Europäische Fußball-Union die Reform für die Champions League ab der Saison 2024/25 beschlossen.

Die Details im Vergleich:


 Merkmal Super League Champions League Champions League ab 2024
 Teilnehmer 20 (15 Gründer + 5 Qualifikanten) 32 36
 Gesamtzahl der Spiele 197 125 225
 Spiele für die Finalisten 25 13 19
 Qualifikation geschlossenes System über die nationalen Ligen über die nationalen Ligen
 Vorrundenmodus Gruppenphase (zwei Zehnergruppen) Gruppenphase (acht Vierergruppen) mit Hin- und Rückspielen Ligaphase (alle Teilnehmer) mit zehn Spielen pro Teilnehmer, ohne Hin- und Rückspiel
 K.o.-Phase Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale innerhalb von vier Wochen Achtelfinale - Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale in der Rückrunde der Saison Playoffs - Achtelfinale - Viertelfinale - Halbfinale - Finale
 Preisgelder 10 Milliarden

Euro „Solidaritätszahlungen“, 3,5 Milliarden Euro an die Gründungsmitglieder

 Zuletzt rund zwei Milliarden Euro an die Teilnehmer der Champions League (und des Super Cups) noch unklar

