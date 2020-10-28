28. Oktober 2020 um 18:25 Uhr
Europa League
:
Bayer auch ohne Lars Bender und Palacios in Prag
Fehlt Bayer Leverkusen in Prag: Lars Bender. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa-Pool/dpa
Prag Fußball-Bundesligist Bayer Leverkusen muss im zweiten Europa-League-Gruppenspiel am Donnerstag (21.00 Uhr/Nitro und DAZN) bei Slavia Prag auch auf Kapitän Lars Bender und Mittelfeldspieler Ezequiel Palacios verzichten.
Bender wurde im Ligaspiel gegen den FC Augsburg (3:1) mit einer Nackenverletzung ausgewechselt, Palacios trat die Reise nach Tschechien krankheitsbedingt nicht an. „Er hat aber kein Corona. Er wurde zweimal negativ getestet“, versicherte Trainer Peter Bosz.
Dem Niederländer fehlen weiterhin auch Stürmer Patrik Schick und Mittelfeldstratege Charles Aranguiz wegen Muskelverletzungen. Bei ihnen rechnet Bosz auch nicht mit einem Einsatz im Ligaspiel am Sonntag beim SC Freiburg. Bei Bender und Palacios bestehe die Hoffnung aber schon.
Da Bayer zudem die Langzeitverletzten Paulinho (Kreuzbandriss) und Santiago Arias (Wadenbeinbruch) fehlen, sind Bosz' Möglichkeiten zur geplanten Rotation bei insgesamt sechs Verletzten stark eingeschränkt. Er will sie dennoch bestmöglich nutzen. „Wenn man das Programm sieht, gerade in dieser Woche, in der wir zweimal nur zwei Tage frei haben, dann muss man rotieren“, sagte der 56-Jährige: „Das werden wir auch machen. Das wird mehr als ein Spieler sein.“
Kandidaten für eine Bewährungschance von Beginn an sind neben Aleksandar Dragovic als Bender-Ersatz auch die Nationalspieler Jonathan Tah und Kerem Demirbay, Ex-Nationalspieler Karim Bellarabi sowie der wegen einer Bauchmuskelverletzung zuletzt ausgefallene U21-Auswahlspieler Florian Wirtz.
Leverkusen hatte das erste Gruppenspiel mit 6:2 gegen OGC Nizza gewonnen, Prag dagegen eine überraschende 1:3-Auftakt-Niederlage in Israel bei Hapoel Beer'Scheva erlitten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201028-99-119510/2