Auftakt bei Nations League : Ex-Weltmeister Mertesacker neuer TV-Experte beim ZDF

Wird TV-Experte beim ZDF: Per Mertesacker. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Berlin Der frühere Fußball-Nationalspieler Per Mertesacker wird neuer TV-Experte beim ZDF. Der Weltmeister von 2014 hat seinen ersten Einsatz am Donnerstag beim Nations-League-Spiel der deutschen Auswahl gegen Spanien in Stuttgart, wie der Sender mitteilte.

Der frühere Abwehrspieler wird außerdem Spiele der Fußball-Bundesliga analysieren und ist bei der ins kommende Jahr verschobenen Europameisterschaft dabei.

„Ich freue mich auf diese neue Herausforderung und die Zusammenarbeit mit den ZDF-Sportkollegen. Ich hoffe, die Fußball-Berichterstattung im Zweiten mit meiner Erfahrung und meinem Wissen ein Stück weit bereichern zu können“, sagte Mertesacker (35), der zuvor zwei Jahre beim Streamingdienst DAZN unter Vertrag stand.

„Per Mertesacker ist ein ausgezeichneter Kenner des nationalen und internationalen Fußballs. Er ist kompetent, authentisch und passt mit seiner gradlinigen Art ideal zum ZDF-Sport“, sagte ZDF-Sportchef Thomas Fuhrmann.

Der gebürtige Hannoveraner Mertesacker spielte in der Bundesliga für Hannover 96 und Werder Bremen. Von 2011 bis 2018 stand er beim FC Arsenal in der Premier League unter Vertrag und leitet dort nach seinem Karriereende die Nachwuchsakademie.