9. Februar 2021 um 13:30 Uhr
Nationaltorhüterin
:
Almuth Schult im DFB-Training, aber nicht im Kader
Will nach langer Babypause wieder auf den Platz zurückkehren: Almuth Schult. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hilft ihrer langjährigen Stammtorhüterin Almuth Schult beim Comeback.
Nach langer Verletzungs- und Babypause soll Schult vom 15. bis 19. Februar mit der deutschen Frauenfußball-Nationalmannschaft trainieren, die sich auf die Länderspiele gegen Belgien (21. Februar) und die Niederlande (24. Februar) in Düsseldorf vorbereitet. Zum Kader für die beiden Spiele gehört die am 9. Februar 30 Jahre alt gewordene Wolfsburgerin aber nicht.
„Die Einladung zur Mannschaft geschah in enger Absprache auch mit VfL-Trainer Stephan Lerch. Wir wollen sehen, wie weit sie nun wieder ist, und freuen uns, sie nach so langer Zeit wieder bei uns zu haben“, sagte Voss-Tecklenburg bei einer Online-Pressekonferenz. Schult hatte beim verlorenen WM-Achtelfinale gegen Schweden (1:2) am 8. Juni 2019 ihr bislang letztes Spiel für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft bestritten.
Bei ihrem Heimatverein VfL Wolfsburg ist Schult nach ihrer Rückkehr ins Training gegenwärtig nur die Nummer drei. „Wir wissen um die Situation. Was die Zukunft bringt, liegt natürlich auch an Almuth selbst. Sie weiß selbst, dass sie spielen und sich entwickeln muss“, sagte die Bundestrainerin.

Für Lehrgänge, zu denen sie ihre Zwillinge mitbringen muss, erhält Schult eine Pauschale für die Kinderbetreuung. „Wir wollen alles so gut es geht zusammenbringen. Es soll nicht an ihrer Mutterschaft scheitern“, sagte Voss-Tecklenburg.
