9. September 2020 um 18:34 Uhr
FIFA-Präsident
:
Infantino: Fünf Wechsel auch längerfristige Option
FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino spricht zu Medienvertretern. Foto: Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa
Rom FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino sieht die Möglichkeit von fünf Auswechslungen pro Partie auch über die kommende Saison hinaus als mögliche Option.
„In dieser besonderen Situation war es eine sehr gute Lösung, um Clubs und Spielern zu helfen“, sagte der Chef des Fußball-Weltverbandes in Rom, wo er bei seiner ersten offiziellen Auslandsreise nach der Corona-Pause Verbandspräsident Gabriele Gravina und Ministerpräsident Giuseppe Conte traf. Die FIFA erlaubt die Regeländerung bis zum Sommer 2021. „Ob es darüber hinaus sinnvoll ist, müssen wir analysieren“, sagte Infantino.
Bundestrainer Joachim Löw hatte zuletzt kritisiert, dass die Europäische Fußball-Union UEFA in den Europapokal-Wettbewerben und der Nations League auf drei Wechsel pro Partie und Team setzt. In der italienischen Serie A werden wie in der Bundesliga auch in der kommenden Saison fünf Wechsel möglich sein, wie Gravina bestätigte.
Infantino kündigte in der Debatte um die große Belastung vor allem der Nationalspieler nach der Corona-Pause eine umfassende Analyse an. „Wir müssen über das Format der Wettbewerbe diskutieren, wie man die Zahl der Partien reduzieren und den Spielern Erholungszeit bieten kann“, sagte der 50-Jährige. Es gelte, im Zusammenspiel zwischen Verbänden und Clubs „ein gutes Gleichgewicht“ zu finden.
Die Corona-Pandemie biete auch die Chance, darüber nachzudenken, „wie man den Fußball besser machen kann, attraktiver machen kann“, urteilte der Schweizer. Die Corona-Fälle rund um die jüngsten Länderspielen hätten ihn „besorgt“, sagte Infantino. „Aber ich habe Vertrauen in die Protokolle und Leitlinien, die wir haben“, sagte er.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200909-99-495074/2