Nationalmannschaft: Bierhoff: EM als Gradmesser für Löws Zukunft

Oliver Bierhoff (r) sieht die EM als Gradmesser für die Zukunft von Bundestrainer Joachim Löw. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa

Leipzig Oliver Bierhoff sieht bei einem frühen EM-Scheitern die Zukunft von Joachim Löw als Bundestrainer in Gefahr.

„Am Ende des Tages müssen wir alle uns an Ergebnissen messen lassen. Das weiß Jogi auch. Jetzt ist aber noch nicht der Zeitpunkt für eine Entscheidung - das Turnier kommt noch“, sagte der DFB-Direktor in einem Interview der „Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung“.

An Unterstützung für Löw will es Bierhoff nicht mangeln lassen, allerdings vorerst nur bis zum kommenden Sommer. „Wir müssen nun auch die Stimmung ins Positive drehen. Den Weg, den der Bundestrainer eingeschlagen hat, gehe ich bis einschließlich der EM mit“, sagte Bierhoff. Löw hat noch einen Vertrag als Chefcoach der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft bis zur WM 2022. In den DFB-Strukturen ist Bierhoff sein Vorgesetzter.

Die von Bierhoff als „dunkle Wolke“ bezeichnete schlechte Stimmung um die Nationalmannschaft wird sich nach Ansicht des 52-Jährigen nicht so schnell vertreiben lassen. Bis zur EM werde es dauern, „die Herzen der Fans“ zurückzugewinnen, meinte er. „Es braucht seine Zeit. Wir haben Vertrauen verspielt. Und das zurückzugewinnen geht nicht von heute auf morgen. Die großen Chancen liegen in einer erfolgreichen EM. Dort müssen wir überzeugen“, forderte Bierhoff.

Gleichzeitig verwies der DFB-Direktor auch auf die ersten Erfolge beim Imagewandel zu mehr Fannähe und den jüngsten sportlichen Aufschwung. „In 15 Spielen gab es eine Niederlage, fünf Unentschieden und neun Siege. Und das in einer Phase des Neuaufbaus. Das spricht absolut für den Trainer“, sagte Bierhoff.

