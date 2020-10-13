  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Nationalmannschaft

Ex-Bundesliga-Trainer: Daum kritisiert DFB: „Kein sympathisches Bild“

Ex-Bundesliga-Trainer : Daum kritisiert DFB: „Kein sympathisches Bild“

Äußerte Kritik am Krisenmanagement des DFB: Christoph Daum. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa

Köln Das schwindende öffentliche Interesse an der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft ist nach Einschätzung von Christoph Daum nicht nur auf die zuletzt durchwachsenen sportlichen Leistungen des DFB-Teams zurückzuführen.

„Das liegt nicht daran, dass wir 3:3 gegen die Türkei mit einer B-Mannschaft spielen. Der Grund liegt darin, dass der gesamte DFB in den vergangenen drei, vier Jahren kein sympathisches Bild abgegeben hat“, sagte der ehemalige Bundesliga-Trainer dem „Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger“.

Daum verwies auf das „schlechte Krisenmanagement“ des Verbandes in diversen Affären der vergangenen Jahre. „Das zeichnet kein gutes Bild vom Gesamtzustand des DFB - und dazu gehört auch die Nationalmannschaft“, kommentierte der 66 Jahre alte Daum.

Mit Kritik an der Arbeit von Bundestrainer Joachim Löw hielt sich Daum zurück: „Jogi Löw baut eine neue Mannschaft auf und muss viel ausprobieren. Im Augenblick werden alle Maßnahmen von ihm bedingt durch das schlechte Abschneiden bei der WM 2018 äußerst kritisch beäugt. Und so bekommt plötzlich ein Wettbewerb wie die Nations League, der eigentlich überflüssig ist, eine Bedeutung, die ich nicht nachvollziehen kann.“

Gleichwohl sei das Ende der Löw-Amtszeit beim DFB absehbar: „Jogis Vertrag läuft bis 2022. Wir sollten ihn unterstützen. Ich gehe davon aus, dass danach die Sache beendet ist. Daher gibt es jetzt einen Vorlauf, um einen möglichen Kandidaten zu suchen.“

Daum-Interview im Kölner Stadtanzeiger (kostenpflichtig)

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201013-99-924580/2