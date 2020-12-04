4. Dezember 2020 um 11:15 Uhr
Nationalmannschaft
:
VW-Chef glaubt an Bundestrainer Löw
Bundestrainer Joachim Löw wird die DFB-Elf bei der EM 2021 betreuen. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa
Wolfsburg Volkswagen-Chef Herbert Diess vertraut weiter in die Fähigkeiten von Joachim Löw als Bundestrainer und bekennt sich zum Sponsoring der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft.
Auch nach dem 0:6 in Spanien habe er das Engagement des weltgrößten Autoherstellers als DFB-Partner „nicht bereut“, sagte der 62-Jährige im Interview der „Wirtschaftswoche“. „Ich finde, die Nationalmannschaft passt nach wie vor super zu uns“, äußerte der Vorstandsvorsitzende.
Diess glaubt ein halbes Jahr vor der Europameisterschaft weiter an die Stärke der Mannschaft und des Trainers. „Dass man auch mal ein schlechtes Spiel hat, muss man akzeptieren. Das Potenzial der Mannschaft ist da“, sagte der VW-Chef: „Jogi Löw hat bewiesen, dass er in Krisensituationen das Team wieder aufbauen kann.“
Eine Niederlage wie im letzten Länderspiel des Jahres gegen Spanien eröffne auch Chancen, findet Diess: „Es reißen sich dann alle wieder am Riemen, und so entsteht die Chance für einen neuen Start.“
Volkswagen hatte Anfang 2019 den langjährigen Sponsor Mercedes-Benz als offizieller Mobilitätspartner des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes (DFB) abgelöst. Der Vertrag läuft bis nach der Heim-EM im Sommer 2024. Das Sponsoring von VW wird auf jährlich rund 30 Millionen Euro taxiert.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201204-99-569657/2