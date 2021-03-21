21. März 2021 um 14:15 Uhr
Nationalmannschaft
:
Rummenigge: DFB könnte Matthäus als Bundestrainer vertrauen
Wird am 21. März 60 Jahre alt: Lothar Matthäus. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa
München Als Fußballer war Lothar Matthäus einer der Besten der Welt. Als Mensch wird er zumindest in Deutschland teilweise noch immer belächelt. Kurz vor seinem 60. Geburtstag kamen nun auch noch die Bundestrainer-Gerüchte hinzu.
Nach Einschätzung von Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hat Lothar Matthäus das Potenzial, als Bundestrainer die Nachfolge von Joachim Löw anzutreten.
„Lothar ist ein absoluter Fachmann, und er hat eine tolle Entwicklung genommen, insbesondere die letzten fünf, sechs, sieben Jahre“, sagte der Vorstandschef des FC Bayern München im TV-Sender Sky bei einer Sendung zum 60. Geburtstag von Matthäus. „Er war Trainer, er hat Erfahrung. Ich glaube alle trauen ihm das zu. Nicht nur Franz Beckenbauer, der das ja schon öffentlich kundgetan hat.“
Sorgen, dass Hansi Flick die Nachfolge von Joachim Löw im Amt des Bundestrainers antreten könne, mache er sich keine, sagte Rummenigge. Löw beendet nach anderthalb Jahrzehnten im Sommer nach der EM seine Zeit als Bundestrainer. Flick und Ralf Rangnick gelten als aussichtsreiche Kandidaten, der Name Matthäus fiel auch schon. „Ich denke, dass der DFB ihm vertrauen könnte. Die Frage ist, was der DFB vorhat“, sagte Rummenigge. Matthäus sei nicht vertraglich als Trainer gebunden.
Rummenigge hatte in dieser Woche den Plan des DFB als „seriös und korrekt“ bezeichnet, „keinen Trainer zu kontaktieren, der vertraglich über den 30. Juni 2021 hinaus gebunden ist.“ Der vom DFB-Präsidium mit der Nachfolgersuche beauftragte Nationalmannschafts-Direktor Oliver Bierhoff hatte verkündet, dass der Verband bei Kandidaten „nicht in bestehende Verträge eingreifen“ wolle. Flick ist in München bis zum 30. Juni 2023 gebunden. Der deutsche Rekordnationalspieler Matthäus arbeitet als Experte für den TV-Sender Sky.
