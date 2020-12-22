22. Dezember 2020 um 12:14 Uhr
Melsunger Corona-Fälle
:
Nach Absage: Handball-Bundesliga vor Terminproblemen
Sieht Terminprobleme auf die Handball-Bundesliga zukommen: Liga-Geschäftsführer Frank Bohmann. Foto: picture alliance / Daniel Reinhardt/dpa
Köln Die Handball-Bundesliga (HBL) sieht die Corona-Fälle bei der MT Melsungen mit Sorge.
Nachdem die Melsunger Silvio Heinevetter, Timo Kastening und Yves Kunkel positiv getestet worden waren, wurde bereits das für diesen Dienstagabend angesetzte Spiel gegen den TVB Stuttgart abgesagt.
„Würde Melsungen auch noch international spielen, wäre das kaum noch nachholbar“, sagte HBL-Geschäftsführer Frank Bohmann der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. „Jetzt können wir an den Terminen vielleicht noch was machen. Aber das ist eine Riesenherausforderung.“
Wegen einer zweiwöchigen Team-Quarantäne im November hatten bereits einige Spiele der Nordhessen verlegt werden müssen. Schon jetzt ist die MT im Vergleich zu einigen anderen Bundesligisten mit bis zu vier Spielen im Rückstand. Ob auch das Spiel am zweiten Weihnachtstag bei den Eulen Ludwigshafen ausfällt, steht noch nicht fest.
Die positiven Tests von Heinevetter und Kastening dürften sich auch auf die deutsche Nationalmannschaft auswirken, die am 3. Januar ihre Vorbereitung auf die WM in Ägypten startet. Beide Spieler stehen im WM-Aufgebot von Bundestrainer Alfred Gislason.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201222-99-783788/2