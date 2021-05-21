Abenteuer : Ex-Trierer Florian Neuschwander läuft 200 Kilometer am Stück

Zur Person

Florian Neuschwander ist wohl einer der Läufer, die in der Region Trier am bekanntesten sind – obwohl er seit 2015 nicht mehr in und für Trier läuft. Geboren am 1. Juni 1981 in Neunkirchen (Saarland) bestritt er seinen ersten Wettkampf im Dezember 1996, als er ohne Training und in Tennisschuhen eine Zeit von 6:29 Minuten für zwei Kilometer auflegte. Danach wurde er immer bekannter. 2009 stellte er seine persönliche Bestzeit von 29:51,88 Minuten für 10.000 Meter auf, was in der deutschen Jahresbestenliste Platz fünf bedeutete.

Zunächst spezialisierte sich Neuschwander auf Mittel- und Langstreckenläufe, bevor er auf Ultramarathonläufe umstieg. Einer breiten Öffentlichkeit wurde Neuschwander durch seinen Sieg beim „Wings for Life Run“ 2015 bekannt. Durch diesen Sieg konnte er seine Marke "Run with the flow" erfolgreich etablieren.

Am 27. Februar 2020 lief Neuschwander in Thalgau einen Weltrekord über die 50-Kilometer-Strecke auf einem Laufband – er sicherte sich damit einen Eintrag im Guinness-Buch der Rekorde.