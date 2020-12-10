10. Dezember 2020 um 18:59 Uhr
Formel 1
:
Hamilton darf beim Saisonfinale in Abu Dhabi starten
Kann in Abu Dhabi an den Start gehen: Mercedes-Pilot Lewis Hamilton. Foto: Clive Mason/POOL Getty/AP/dpa
Abu Dhabi Formel-1-Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton (35) kehrt nach seinem positiven Test auf das Coronavirus beim Saisonfinale an diesem Wochenende in Abu Dhabi in seinen Mercedes zurück.
Wie der Rennstall und der Motorsport-Weltverband Fia bekanntgaben, erhält der Brite nach mehreren negativen Corona-Tests die Freigabe für den Grand Prix am Sonntag (14.10 Uhr/RTL und Sky).
Hamilton war vor einer Woche zweimal positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden und hatte sich in Bahrain anschließend in Quarantäne begeben müssen. Er verpasste daher den vorletzten WM-Lauf am vergangenen Sonntag in Sakhir, wo ihn Williams-Stammfahrer George Russell ersetzte. Die Quarantäne ist beendet und Hamilton war am Donnerstag nach Abu Dhabi gereist. Bei seiner Ankunft wurde er negativ getestet und erfüllte damit die letzte Bedingung für den Zugang zum Formel-1-Fahrerlager. Dort kann er am Freitag bereits am Training teilnehmen, Russell fährt am Wochenende wieder für Williams.
Hamilton hatte zuvor in einem Video über seine Infektion gesagt: „Das war definitiv eine der härtesten Wochen, die ich für einige Zeit hatte.“ Zugleich kündigte er an, im letzten Grand Prix des Jahres starten zu wollen, wenn ihm dies erlaubt werde.
Bereits seit dem Großen Preis der Türkei Mitte November steht er als erneuter Weltmeister fest. Allerdings ist seine sportliche Zukunft ungeklärt. Hamiltons Vertrag endet am Jahresende, wobei eine Verlängerung bei den Silberpfeilen als sehr wahrscheinlich gilt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201210-99-641139/4