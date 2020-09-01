1. September 2020 um 17:42 Uhr
Veranstaltung
:
„Wie ein Virus den Fußball entlarvt“
Geisterspiele, damit das Fernsehgeld fließt: Nicht nur Ultras haben damit ein Problem. Bei einer Podiumsdiskussion in Trier geht’s um den „Patienten“ Fußball.
Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe
Trier Bei einer Podiumsdiskussion in der Trierer Tufa geht’s um die Folgen der Corona-Pandemie für den Volkssport.
Die Diskussion ist hochaktuell – und die Besetzung prominent. „Wendepunkt Corona – Wie ein Virus unseren Volkssport Fußball entlarvt“ – so lautet das Thema einer Podiumsdiskussion, zu der die Gruppierung Insane Ultra mit Unterstützung des Fanprojekts Trier am Dienstag, 22. September, 19.05 Uhr, in den Großen Saal der Tuchfabrik in der Trierer Wechselstraße einlädt.
Debattiert werden soll über die Folgen der Pandemie für den Volkssport. Zum einen im Profibereich, wo die Saisonfortsetzung mit Geisterspielen nicht nur bei den Ultras landauf, landab auf vehemente Kritik stieß. Die Bestandsaufnahme: Die Abhängigkeit der Bundesligisten vom Fernsehgeld ist nur eins von mehreren Krankheitssymptomen.
Gesprochen werden soll an dem Abend auch über den Amateurfußball, der in der momentanen Diskussion an den Rand gedrängt zu werden droht. Ein Vorwurf hierbei: Der Deutsche Fußball-Bund sei untätig und wälze notwendige Entscheidungen auf die Regionalverbände ab.
„Nach Corona ist vor Corona? Wir fragen: Nach Corona alles anders? Quo vadis geliebter Volkssport Fußball? Wie zerrissen ist der deutsche Fußball?“ Unter anderem auf diese vier Fragen wollen die Organisatoren Antworten suchen – mit sechs Gästen auf dem Podium: Thomas Kessen (Sprecher Fan-Organisation „Unsere Kurve“), Alfons Jochem (Vorstandssprecher Eintracht Trier), Raphael Acloque (Vorsitzender Supporters Club Trier 2001), Lukas Keuser (Fanprojekt Trier) sowie zwei Vertretern von Insane Ultra. Moderiert wird die Podiumsdiskussion von Benjamin Judith.
Der Eintritt ist frei. Aufgrund behördlicher Corona-Auflagen wird die Gästezahl begrenzt sein.
Weitere Informationen im Internet unter https://fanprojekt-trier.de/?p=1776