15. Oktober 2020 um 18:32 Uhr
Nach nur drei Monaten
:
Astralis verkauft CS:GO-Spieler es3tag an Cloud9
es3tag, damals noch bei Heroic, bei der Dreamhack Leipzig im Januar. Foto: Stephanie Lindgren/Dreamhack/dpa
Kopenhagen/Los Angeles Das Wechselkarussell in CS:GO dreht sich: Nach einer kurzen, aber erfolgreichen Zeit als Ergänzungsspieler bei Astralis wechselt es3tag zu Cloud9. Bei der amerikanischen Organisation wird er das letzte Puzzlestück des neuen internationalen Teams.
Cloud9 hat den dänischen Counter-Strike-Spieler Patrick „es3tag“ Hansen verpflichtet. Erst im Juli wurde er von Astralis unter Vertrag genommen, nun verkauft die Organisation den Spieler bereits wieder.
Beide Seiten wollten sich zu den finanziellen Details nicht äußern. Astralis-CEO Anders Hørsholt nannte den Wechsel aber einen der „bislang größten offiziellen Transfers“. Das laufende Turnier Dreamhack Open Fall werde es3tag noch mit Astralis spielen, bevor er bei Cloud9 die neue, internationale Aufstellung vervollständigt.
Zu Beginn des Jahres war es3tag noch bei Heroic, wo er sich zum Ablauf seines Vertrages ins Blickfeld anderer Teams spielte. Ein Wechsel des gesamten Teams zur chinesischen Organisation FunPlus Phoenix zerschlug sich, als es3tag ein Angebot von Astralis annahm. Dort stoß er als Ergänzungsspieler zum mehrfachen Major-Gewinner, nachdem zuvor zwei Spieler eine Pause einlegten.
Astralis nimmt nun aber vorerst einen Rücktritt von den Plänen, regelmäßig Spieler in die Startaufstellung zu rotieren. es3tag zeigte in den vergangenen Turnieren zwar starke Leistungen, mit Andreas „Xyp9x“ Højsleth kehrt allerdings auch der letzte Stammspieler in die Aufstellung zurück. In einer Pressemitteilung betonte Sportdirektor Kasper Hvidt jedoch, dass Astralis langfristig weiterhin mit Auswechselspielern plane.
Auch Coach Danny „zonic“ Sørensen erklärte, dass er es3tag gerne behalten habe. „Patrick verdient es, jederzeit spielen zu können, wenn er möchte. Ich verstehe seine Entscheidung komplett“, schrieb zonic auf Twitter.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201015-99-960420/2