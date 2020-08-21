21. August 2020 um 21:47 Uhr
Europäische LoL-Liga
:
Beginn der LEC-Playoffs: Auch SK kann Schalke nicht stoppen
Die starke Form von Felix „Abbedagge“ Braun trägt einen großen Teil an Schalkes „Miracle Run“ durch die LEC. (Archivbild). Foto: Riot Games/dpa
Berlin Der „Miracle Run“ geht weiter: Schalke 04 Esports steht nach einem klaren 3:0 gegen SK Gaming in den Playoffs der League-of-Legends-Liga LEC in der nächsten Runde. Nun fehlt nur noch eine Best-of-Five-Serie zur Qualifikation zur Weltmeisterschaft.
„Es sind 36 Grad, wir haben geschwitzt wie Tiere. Aber wir waren sehr gut vorbereitet“, sagte Schalkes Jungler Erberk „Gilius“ Demir im Interview nach dem Spiel. „Manche sagten in den sozialen Medien, dass unser Momentum abnehmen würde, aber das ist nicht der Fall.“
Bereits das erste Spiel war eine Machtdemonstration. Schalke erarbeitete sich früh einen kleinen Vorteil. Nach nur 22 Minuten holte sich das Team mit dem Baron eine der stärksten Verstärkungen, und nur drei Minuten später auch den ersten Punkt in der Serie.
Im zweiten Spiel musste sich Schalke mehr anstrengen. Besonders SKs AD-Carry Juš „Crownshot“ Marušič blieb eine konstante Gefahr. Doch Schalke nutzte kleine Fehler aus, und spielte den Vorteil zum Sieg.
Auch das dritte Spiel verlief zunächst eng. Nach einem starken Teamkampf von S04-Midlaner Felix „Abbedagge“ Braun am Drachen verlor SK aber die Kontrolle. Schalke gewann schließlich nach 30 Minuten mit dem Spiel auch die Serie.
