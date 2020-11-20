20. November 2020 um 19:55 Uhr
Nun offiziell
:
Cloud9 holt LoL-Spieler Perkz nach Nordamerika
Luka „Perkz“ Perković verlässt G2 Esports. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Berlin Nach Wochen der Gerüchte steht es nun fest: League-of-Legends-Star Perkz wechselt von G2 Esports in Europa zu Cloud9 in Nordamerika - und von der Botlane zurück auf seine eigentliche Position. In NA soll er sich jedoch nicht zur Ruhe setzen.
Der ehemalige Star-Spieler von G2 Esports hat bereits ein neues Team: Cloud9 hat am Freitag den Wechsel von Luka „Perkz“ Perković ins League-of-Legends-Team der nordamerikanischen Organisation bestätigt.
„Wir bringen den erfolgreichsten und beeindruckendsten westlichen Spieler in der Geschichte von League of Legends zu Cloud9“, twitterte die Organisation zusammen mit einem Ankündigungsvideo.
Am Dienstag zuvor hatte der europäische Meister G2 Esports den Abtritt von Perkz bekanntgegeben. Dem gingen Wochen der Spekulationen um die Zukunft des Botlaners, der seine Karriere auf der Midlane gestartet hatte, voraus.
Der Kroate war seit 2015 bei G2 und holte mit dem Team unter anderem den Titel im Mid-Season Invitational 2019, mehrere Trophäen in der europäischen Liga LEC und wurde Vizeweltmeister 2019.
Anfang 2020 wechselte Perkz zunächst auf seine ursprüngliche Position als Midlaner zurück, die er 2018 an Rasmus „Caps“ Winther nach dessen Wechsel von Fnatic abgetreten hatte. Zur Sommersaison kam es dann erneut zum Wechsel und Perkz ging zurück auf die Botlane.
Bei Cloud9 wird er in der nordamerikanischen Liga LCS erneut als Midlaner antreten. „Perkz kommt nicht nach NA um in Rente zu gehen und einen großen Gehaltsscheck einzustecken“, sagte Cloud9s Geschäftsführer Jack Etienne laut einer Mitteilung. „Er ist hier, um sowohl in- als auch außerhalb unserer Region zu dominieren.“
Schon zuvor war der Wechsel von Perkz zu Cloud9 aus mehreren Quellen angekündigt worden. Dem E-Sport-Journalisten Jacob Wolf zufolge hatte G2 eine Ablösesumme von knapp 5 Millionen US-Dollar gefordert.
