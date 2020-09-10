10. September 2020 um 12:55 Uhr
Zum Tode verurteilter Ringer
:
IOC-Präsident Bach zum Fall Afkari: „Überaus besorgt“
Äüßerte sich besorgt zum Fall Afkari: IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach. Foto: Greg Martin/IOC/dpa
Köln Im Fall des zum Tode verurteilten Navid Afkari hat der Verein Athleten Deutschland zur Solidarisierung mit dem iranischen Ringer aufgerufen.
„Als Athleten- und Sportgemeinschaft müssen wir uns schützend vor ihn stellen. Wenn der friedliche Protest eines Athleten mit Folter und Hinrichtung erwidert wird, dürfen wir nicht schweigen“, forderte der Geschäftsführer von Athleten Deutschland, Johannes Herber.
Die iranische Justiz solle die angekündigte Hinrichtung stoppen. „Gleichzeitig müssen das IOC, Sportverbände, wie United
World Wrestling (UWW) oder auch die FIFA, sowie Sponsoren ihren Einfluss nutzen, um Navid vor dem Tod zu bewahren“, schrieb der Beauftragte des Vereins für Internationale Sportpolitik, Maximilian Klein.
IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach zeigte sich von dem Fall „überaus besorgt“. Man habe zum Olympischen Komitee des Landes und dem nationalen Ringerverband Kontakt aufgenommen. Diese würden ihr „Äußerstes“ tun, um eine Lösung im Fall Afkari zu fördern. Der deutsche Spitzenfunktionär wies allerdings auch darauf hin, dass das IOC die Souveränität und das Justizsystem eines souveränen Landes respektiere.
Afkari hat nach Angaben der iranischen Justiz bei einer Demonstration 2018 in der südiranischen Stadt Schiras einen Sicherheitsbeamten getötet. Sein Geständnis sei durch Folter erzwungen worden, führen Sportler, seine Familie und Menschenrechtsorganisationen an.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200910-99-504939/2