Deutsche Meisterschaften : Mehrkämpfer Beckers und Schäfer führen nach dem ersten Tag

Nico Beckers liegt nach fünf Disziplinen mit 4060 Punkten in Führung. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Vaterstetten Nach einem Fehlstart haben sich die Titelhoffnungen von Zehnkampf-Favorit Mathias Brugger bei den deutschen Mehrkampf-Meisterschaften in Vaterstetten/Bayern zerschlagen.

Ein Protest des Dritten der Hallen-WM von 2016 wurde später abgelehnt. Nach der dritten Disziplin, dem Kugelstoßen, gab Brugger auf. Nach fünf Disziplinen liegt der Aachener Nico Beckers mit 4060 Punkten vor seinem Clubkollegen Jannis Wolff (3953) in Führung.

Im Siebenkampf der Frauen führt nach vier Disziplinen die große Favoritin Carolin Schäfer: Die 28 Jahre alte WM-Zweite von 2017 aus Frankfurt/Main sammelte am ersten Tag 3756 Punkte und liegt damit vor Vanessa Grimm vom Königsteiner LV (3676). Schäfer, die bei den Eltern von Zehnkampf-Weltmeister Niklas Kaul (Mainz) trainiert, strebt ihren zweiten nationalen Meistertitel seit 2013 an.

Kaul musste aufgrund einer Ellbogen-Operation in einem Jahr ohne Olympia und Leichtathletik-EM (beides auf 2021 verschoben) auf die Meisterschaften verzichten. Der Mainzer war am Samstag als Co-Kommentator des Livestreams dabei und ist am Sonntag als Gesprächsgast bei der Live-Übertragung des ZDF im Einsatz.